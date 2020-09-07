Voting opens soon for DairyNZ board farmer candidates

Monday, 7 September, 2020 - 14:31

Dairy farmers can soon vote on who will join DairyNZ’s Board of Directors.

Three candidates have been nominated for two positions on the board. From September 21, levy paying dairy farmers can vote for their preferred candidates.

The two successful candidates will play a key role in supporting the governance and leadership of DairyNZ.

Electionz.com returning officer Anthony Morton says farmers will have until October 20 to cast their votes.

"Levy paying dairy farmers should vote and have their say for which farmer candidates they believe will best represent their views and guide the direction of the DairyNZ board," said Mr Morton.

"DairyNZ levy payers will receive a vote pack in the mail from September 21, so I encourage farmers to look out for their pack, which includes information about the candidates to inform their vote."

Voting takes place by internet and post.

DairyNZ’s board consists of five farmer-elected directors and three board-appointed directors. This year, farmer-elected directors Colin Glass and Jim van der Poel are both retiring by rotation.

The 2020 Board of Director candidates are:

Colin Glass - Ashburton

Cole Groves - Ashburton

Jim van der Poel - Waikato

One nomination was received for a Directors’ Remuneration Committee position, which reviews and recommends changes to directors’ payments and other benefits to directors each year. As only one vacancy exists, Shirley Trumper of Rotorua has been declared elected unopposed as a committee member.

The successful candidates for all positions will be announced at DairyNZ’s AGM in Ashburton on October 21.

For information on the candidates and the upcoming vote, visit dairynz.co.nz/agm