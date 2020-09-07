Allianz Partners NZ confirms chief executive

Monday, 7 September, 2020 - 16:19

Allianz Partners New Zealand has announced the appointment of Kevin Blyth as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This news further strengthens the business’s commitment to the market, supporting a generation of future growth as the company brings additional products and services to New Zealand.

Kevin joined Allianz Partners New Zealand more than three years ago as Chief Operating Officer and moved from his role to the position of acting CEO in January.

Asia-Pacific CEO Vinay Surana says, "Kevin has been leading the business in an interim capacity for the past six months. He has effectively managed the business during an exceptionally challenging time. We are pleased to appoint him to this position on a permanent basis and his appointment highlights our continued commitment to serving our clients and partners in New Zealand."

Kevin has an extensive background in insurance covering a variety of products including Life and Health Insurance, Travel Insurance, Pet and Inbound Student. With two years at the Pan-Asian Life insurance company, AIA and 11 years at the financial services company, AMP, Kevin is well-versed in insurance and a proven business leader.

"I’m delighted to make my role as acting Chief Executive Officer a permanent one. This year has been a challenging one for our team, our partners, customers as well as the travel and insurance industries. I’m pleased to be able to continue to do all that I can to provide support and steer us through an unprecedented time," says Kevin.

Allianz Partners New Zealand, based in Takapuna, provides New Zealand customers assistance services, travel insurance, event insurance, pet insurance and student insurance products, through their local and international business partners.