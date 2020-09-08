BullsEye bull sale about to get bigger, thanks to online 'shopping'

Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 - 09:14

The BullsEye bull sale, on the outskirts of Huntly, has earnt a reputation as ‘the place’ to buy quality grade tail-end beef and dairy bulls. In the past the sale has seen a large number of dairy farmers mainly from the upper North Island but, thanks to online bidding, those numbers are set to increase.

For the first time, the NZ Farmers Livestock auction will give farmers a choice to inspect and bid on bulls - either ringside or from the comfort of their homes.

Bill Sweeney, NZ Farmers’ Livestock General Manager, said the innovative auction platform was introduced in mid March and is proving popular with farmers across New Zealand.

"It’s meant farmers can avoid the time taken to travel to and from a sale - and that is a significant factor at this time of year when dairy farmers are in the peak of the season.

"The ease of buying means we are seeing farmers from out of district ‘attend’ our regular stock sales and this much-anticipated event won’t be any different - we are expecting interest from farmers around the country."

Sweeney said the summer drought has affected the condition of many service bulls "but the 425 bulls on offer at Huntly are in excellent condition. I personally inspected them the other day and can highly recommend them.

"All bulls are health tested for M.bovis, TB and double inoculated for BVD.

"David and Fiona MacKenzie and Greg and Vicki Straker, vendors of the beef and dairy bulls (respectively) stand behind their bulls and if there is an issue with a bull before or on delivery, the bull can be replaced or fully refunded.

"Another significant advantage for farmers buying bulls at the sale is that they have until 2 November to take delivery - the vendors providing free grazing for the intervening weeks."

Bill Sweeney said the line of bulls on offer "will satisfy farmer demand whether that be based on breed (ie Jersey, or Holstein Friesian), easy-calving or bulls which will leave calves which are clearly differentiated from replacements eg Hereford, Murray Grey and Red Devon.

"This is an unreserved sale - every bull put forward is on the market."

Full details of the sale can be found on www.mylivestock.co.nz.