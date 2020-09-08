Fonterra Shareholders’ Council, Directors’ Remuneration Committee nominations open

Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 - 10:49

Nominations opened today for the 2020 Fonterra Shareholders’ Council and Directors’ Remuneration Committee. Nominations close and must be received by the Returning Officer by midday on Thursday, 24 September 2020.

Shareholders’ Council

The Council currently consists of 25 Councillors, all Fonterra farmers who are elected across 25 Wards around New Zealand. Council’s functions currently include guardianship of the Co-operative Principles and being a sounding-board for the Co-op’s Board on matters that impact on farming businesses; monitoring and reporting on the performance of the Co-op against specified targets and its strategy; and representing the collective views of farmer shareholders to the Board and ensuring an informed and connected farmer base. A review of Council is currently underway which may result in changes. Until those changes are finalised, the structure and functions of Council will continue as they are at present.

This year elections are being held for Shareholder Councillors in six Wards.

Five Councillors have indicated that they will be retiring. The Councillor in the other ward has indicated his intention to re-stand however Council is committed to encouraging contested elections in all Wards.

Ward / District / Councillor

3 / Southern Northland / Greg McCracken (retiring)

4 / Waikato West / Ross Wallis (retiring)

6 / Piako / Malcolm Piggott (retiring)

12 / Central Plateau / Matt Pepper (retiring)

18 / Wairarapa / John Stevenson (re-standing)

24 / Eastern Southland / Emma Hammond (retiring)

Directors’ Remuneration Committee

The Directors’ Remuneration Committee considers the remuneration for Directors and Councillors and makes recommendations to Shareholders for their approval at the Annual Meeting. The Committee is independent of the Board and is made up of six farmer shareholders.

John Gregan and Glenn Holmes are retiring by rotation and have indicated they will both re-stand this year.

Nomination Papers and Candidate Handbooks are available from the Returning Officer, Warwick Lampp from electionz.com (ph 0800 666 034 / iro@electionz.com).