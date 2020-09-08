NEWS RELEASE: Taieri’s popular McArthurs Berry Farm for sale

Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 - 10:53

The renowned McArthurs Berry Farm near Dunedin is for sale after more than 50 years of family ownership, presenting a dream opportunity to own and operate an established business with abundant lifestyle possibilities.

Situated on the picturesque Taieri Plains, on the outskirts of Outram township, the highly productive 2.02ha farm attracts visitors from far and wide with its home-grown berries and real fruit ice creams.

The farm shop also sells a wide variety of seasonal fruits and vegetables, as well as locally produced nuts, honey, sauces and jams.

Established in 1970, McArthurs Berry Farm has remained in family ownership and is a well-loved part of the Taieri Plains community.

Now, after dedicating 30 years to the business, owners Steve and Kaye McArthur are moving on to pursue a new lifestyle.

This provides a unique opportunity for a new owner to acquire an intensive horticultural landholding and a profitable business with excellent growth potential.

Colliers International has been exclusively appointed to market McArthur Berry Farm Limited, and the land and buildings at 781 Outram-Mosgiel Road, Outram, for sale as a freehold going concern.

Offers by way of deadline private close at 4pm on 30 September, unless sold earlier. Ruth Hodges, Nation Co-Director of Rural and Agribusiness at Colliers, says the timing is perfect for a new owner to capitalise on summer trading.

"McArthurs Berry Farm is an intensive horticultural property that specialises in growing a wide variety of berries, which it sells from its farmgate store between November and the end of April.

"The farm is well-known for its home-grown raspberries, as well as strawberries, boysenberries, blackberries, gooseberries and blackcurrants.

"It is renowned locally for its real fruit ice creams, which are made to order from berries grown on the farm.

Locals and tourists make special trips to indulge in these treats, many from Dunedin, only a half-hour drive away.

"Steve and Kaye recently expanded the business to also sell seasonal fresh fruit and vegetables, sourced from local market growers, as well as a variety of non-perishable and preserved goods from Central Otago.

"This unique offering to the market has plenty of future potential via online sales, plus consented plans for a 200sq m dwelling on site, providing a home and income solution for a new owner.

"Genuinely offered for sale, the vendors are motivated to see it sold ahead of the summer picking season."

The property is located on the outskirts of Outram, 9km from Mosgiel, 12km from Dunedin Airport and 21km from Dunedin. This provides excellent access to the Otago Farmers Market at Dunedin Railway Station.

The 2.02ha property is mostly comprised of highly productive and versatile horticultural land, along with a 70sq m shop and ample off-street parking for up to 50 cars.

Mike Eyles, Rural Sales Broker at Colliers, says the soil types enable a variety of intensive horticultural uses.

"The property is currently planted with a variety of berries, all of which are fully productive. The land also benefits from established boundary shelter and easy-care grounds."

The primary crop is raspberries, with 1.3ha of Taylors raspberries, six 30m rows of Waimea raspberries, and a single 50m row of Heritage autumn raspberries.

Additional plantings include:

- Strawberries - 1600 Camerosa plants (hydroponic)

- Blackberries - Black Saturn (first year of harvest 2020)

- Boysenberries - 60 plants across two 50m rows (second year)

- Blackcurrants - 50m row of Goliath (planted 2019)

- Gooseberries - 10 planted (second year)

Eyles says the farm’s retail shop is well configured with excellent access.

"The shop provides ample shelving and a sales kiosk, with a separate grading room plus a cool store and walk-in freezer room attached to either side of the shop.

"In addition, Dunedin City Council has issued consent to build a new dwelling of 200sqm which is to be attached to the retail shop."

The business employs three permanent staff in part-time roles plus a further two staff on casual contracts for six to eight weeks during the peak.

Picking staff are recruited locally on casual hourly contracts, picking a minimum of 5kg an hour. At the height of the season, staff can pick six days a week.

An incoming purchaser will benefit from a full range of intangible assets including the McArthurs Berry Farm name and logo, recently upgraded website, blog, Facebook page, phone number, supplier agreements, and contacts for plants, fertiliser and other associates.

Eyles says a new owner will also have the opportunity to further grow the business through online sales and click-and-collect.

"With a 50-year legacy to build on, this is your opportunity to acquire a locally renowned business, providing the ideal balance of lifestyle plus income. The next chapter of McArthurs Berry Farm awaits."