'Gull Opens third South Island site in time for some Spring savings'

Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 - 10:54

Gull New Zealand announced its first site in Christchurch which will bring much welcomed competitive pressure for motorists in Christchurch.

The new Gull site is in the city’s Richmond suburb and an excellent location for the people of Christchurch.

Gull’s General Manager, Dave Bodger says Gull is excited to open this much anticipated first site in Christchurch.

"Christchurch as the South Island’s biggest city has been on Gull’s wish list for a long time and has been much anticipated based on feedback from many South Islanders and many of our loyal customers."

"We are thrilled to be able to give Cantabrian’s more choice for their fuel purchases and continues spreading the Gull effect across the Mainland and New Zealand," says Bodger.

The "Gull effect", a term coined by the New Zealand Automobile Association (AA), results in localised price drops across the board and delivers savings directly back to the community.

The new Gull Stanmore Road site, located at 261 Stanmore Road in Richmond, will deliver a sunny spring saving for Cantabrian motorists, with opening special discount off Gull’s already everyday low prices.

Gull has plans to open at least two additional sites in the Christchurch region later this year, in Woolston and South Hagley, followed by a further two sites in 2021.

Opening Special Pricing: Gull Stanmore Road

Regular 91 $1.747

Premium 95 $1.817

Diesel $0.997