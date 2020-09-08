The Growery launches lockdown-proof online workshop for SMEs

Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 - 11:01

Revenue growth consultancy The Growery has been busy during Auckland's most recent lockdown, building a new product that is set to change the fortunes of SMEs in New Zealand and overseas.Irrespective of whether they’re allowed back to their workplaces.

According to CEO Ben Rose, "One of the most popular services we offer our clients is a half day B2B workshop to help them shape up what marketing and sales strategies and tactics are most likely to result in the revenue growth they're after. However, we tend to work with bigger organisations and, while we're delighted that we make a difference to their businesses, we're acutely aware of the challenges being faced by smaller companies, too.

"Many of these don't have access to the same resources as their larger counterparts, and most consultancies simply aren't interested in them.

This has been exacerbated in the COVID era and we don’t think that’s fair. So we've created a transformational workshop for these businesses that is both accessible and affordable. Thanks to the power of global eLearning platform Thinkific, The Growery's B2B Revenue Growth Workshop is now available for SMEs to access for less than a grand."

