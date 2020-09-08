Code of Banking Practice translations now available - NZBA

|
[ login or create an account ]
The Code of Banking Practice is now available in six other commonly used languages the New Zealand Bankers’ Association announced today.
"We wanted to make the Code more widely available, and that includes to people who don’t speak English as their first language. That’s why we’ve translated the Code into te reo MÄori, Samoan, Tongan, simplified Chinese, Hindi and Korean," says New Zealand Bankers’ Association chief executive Roger Beaumont.
"The Code tells you what you can expect from your bank. It sets out five high level commitments that banks make to their customers. We’d like as many people as possible to know about this."
Under the Code banks agree to:
Treat customers fairly and reasonably
Communicate with customers clearly and effectively
Respect customers’ privacy and confidentiality and keep their banking systems secure
Act responsibly if they offer or provide customers with credit
Deal effectively with customer concerns and complaints.
The Code translations are available on the NZBA website here:
https://www.nzba.org.nz/consumer-information/code-banking-practice/code-of-banking-practice/
Links to translations (printable PDF documents):
Te reo MÄori
Samoan
Tongan
Simplified Chinese
Hindi
Korean
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice