New trustee and chair appointments for Otago Community Trust

Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 - 11:45

Dr Michael Stevens, Rebecca Williams, and Raewyn van Gool have been appointed as new Otago Community Trust trustees, newly appointed chair Diccon Sim announced today.

The new trustees replace Kate Hazlett, Ross McRobie and John Wilson who are stepping down from the Trust after completing their trustee terms.

The new appointments which take effect this week were unfortunately delayed due to the Government needing to divert resources to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Otago Community Trust chair Diccon Sim welcomed the new trustees to the board and acknowledged retiring trustee’s enormous contribution to the Trust.

"I wish to thank Kate, Ross and John for their excellent and valuable contribution to the Trust over the years. The knowledge and expertise each have contributed around the board table will be missed."

Ross and more recently John have provided the Trust with strong leadership and direction in their role as chair and this has been greatly appreciated, said Sim.

Otago Community Trust chief executive Barbara Bridger welcomed the new appointments.

"We are delighted to have Michael, Rebecca and Raewyn on board, they will bring an excellent blend of skills, experience and community connections to the Trust’s board table."

Trustees are appointed to the Community Trust by the Minister of Finance, under the Community Trusts Act 1999. Trustees are selected for their professional or community-based experience and must live within the Trust's region.

Trustees are responsible for managing funds of more than $290 million and distributing income for the benefit of the Otago communities.