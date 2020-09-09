Pacific Green Marine Technologies installs 100th gas cleaning system

Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 - 11:46

Pacific Green Technologies, Inc. announces that it has successfully installed its 100th ENVI-MarineTM exhaust gas cleaning system.

PGTK's industry leading ENVI-MarineTM exhaust gas cleaning systems have now been installed on more than 40 different ship types, including containers, bulk carriers and oil tankers. The installations have been completed predominantly in China shipyards in conjunction with PGTK's joint venture partner, PowerChina SPEM.

Scott Poulter, PGTK's Chief Executive commented: "We are very proud to have reached this milestone in our marine division. Although the industry has been in turmoil so far in 2020 with oil price pressure and the consumer demand effects of Covid-19, we have started to see positive signs with a significant increase in enquiries over the past few months for our ENVI-MarineTMSystem."

PGTK has continued to expand its technologies through its acquisition of ENGIN in December 2019 so that its portfolio now includes Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) and Water Desalination. PGTK continues to actively seek complementary technologies to add to its Cleantech portfolio.

Scott added: "Pacific Green is now targeting specific industries and sectors where its technology enhances the growing trend for Cleantech solutions. As well as having the capability and resources to carry out whole large scale projects, Pacific Green will continue to develop and produce new cutting edge products as we expand into new areas."

PGTK's joint venture with PowerChina SPEM, one of the world's largest engineering, procurement and construction companies with annual revenues of around $50 billion, combines elite technical expertise with unrivalled production capabilities in China ensuring PGTK can scale efficiently in each industry sector.

PGTK will continue to adhere to a high-quality development strategy, implement improved processes in all disciplines, and provide state of the art professional and efficient products and services for its customers.