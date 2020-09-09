Cloud web hosting solution used by Australian Government now available in NZ - Good Sense

Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 - 12:59

The cloud web hosting solution used by the Australian Government’s whole of government digital platform, GovCMS, is now available for kiwi companies of all sizes and government-related agencies, with the announcement today that global cloud managed web hosting service provider, amazee.io, and NZ cloud computing innovators, Catalyst Cloud, are collaborating to offer a New Zealand based open source web hosting solution.

Based on Kubernetes using amazee.io’s open source hosting platform, Lagoon, and Catalyst Cloud’s hosting infrastructure, the solution is built to autoscale to meet demand, while maintaining enterprise-grade security and availability. For organizations concerned about data sovereignty, this partnership offers a compelling alternative to hosting solutions provided by the big names in the business without a local presence.

The only fully open source hosting platform of its kind in the world, Lagoon is unique amongst its peers. With a 99.9%+ uptime guarantee, customers can host in a multi-tenant environment or in their own dedicated cluster. Lagoon supports Drupal, Silverstripe, WordPress, Laravel, Node.JS, and most other content management systems. Together, amazee.io and Catalyst Cloud are proud to offer a flexible, transparent, developer-centric, fully managed web hosting solution.

In addition to hosting thousands of websites worldwide, amazee.io provides the hosting platform and managed hosting services for GovCMS, Australia’s whole-of-government digital platform. The GovCMS platform hosts almost 400 different government-related websites with hundreds of millions of hits per month. While many government websites suffered downtimes or required manual autoscaling during COVID-19, the sites hosted by amazee.io maintained their stability thanks to Lagoon’s ability to autoscale their hosting infrastructure in seconds when required.

"Data privacy, security, speed and platform scalability are undeniably the highest-ranked requirements of today's enterprises and organisations," says Franz Karlsberger, CEO of amazee.io. "Partnering and innovating with Catalyst Cloud in New Zealand gives local companies and government-related agencies the opportunity to host their applications and data in New Zealand on a fully managed, enterprise-grade, highly secure, scalable container-based platform".

Whereas other hosting providers run legacy code that's infrequently updated, new releases are made to Lagoon monthly. The full codebase is maintained on GitHub, so developers have complete insight into releases, configuration and architecture, and can contribute to features, discussions and documentation. This helps with issue debugging, prevents vendor lock-in and provides insight into future development. The 24x7 monitoring and chat support directly from amazee.io’s systems engineers is a game changer for organisations who need assistance if issues arise. Other hosting providers require a cumbersome ticket and triage process and often require developers to reiterate or restate their issues during escalation between different support levels.

"We are very excited that amazee.io has partnered with Catalyst Cloud to bring their world-class open source web hosting solution to New Zealand," says Catalyst Cloud’s Managing Director, Bruno Lago. "Their expertise and world-leading platform, and our state-of-the-art infrastructure and true cloud services, are a winning combination." The web hosting solution also allows data to be stored securely in Aotearoa, protected by New Zealand law and data privacy regulations, in data centres powered by companies generating renewable energy.