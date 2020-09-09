'Martinborough gin wins big at international awards'

Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 - 14:56

Lighthouse Gin has taken out Gold at the prestigious International Wine and Spirits Competition (IWSC) in London.

The small-batch gin was awarded a Gold Medal with 95 points in the London Dry Gin category.

Martinborough-made Lighthouse was one of three Kiwi gins to be awarded the Gold Medal, and was described by judges as being ‘exceptionally balanced and beautifully rounded; a true classic with real class and elegance’.

Lighthouse Gin distiller Rachel Hall says the win can be attributed to the fact every batch of gin has the same attention to detail, delivering the same handcrafted taste in every bottle.

"This win is a huge achievement and one we are all incredibly proud of. It demonstrates all the hard work everyone has put into the gin over the years," says Hall.

"To be recognised in the competition was a huge honour, but to take away Gold is just mindblowing!" concludes Hall.

Lighthouse Gin has experienced steady growth since its inception in 2005 becoming a firm favourite in New Zealand and is now recognised as one of the world’s best London Dry gins.

The company will be opening a distillery for the public to enjoy as part of Foley Wines' The Old Winery destination in Martinborough, with construction starting later this year. The new development will feature a custom-built copper still commissioned from German distillery manufacturer CARL, and visitors will be able to see small-batch gin making on site.