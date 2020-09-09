'FMA files criminal charges in relation to Forestlands'

Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 - 16:02

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) has filed criminal charges against an individual in relation to the Forestlands group of companies, for alleged disclosure and financial record keeping breaches.

The FMA claims relate to:

- omissions of security arrangements of an externally borrowed $1 million loan from the financial statements of certain Forestlands companies, which the FMA say were knowingly omitted and misrepresented their financial position (three charges under the Financial Reporting Act);

- failures to file the Forestlands companies’ financial statements for the financial years ending in March 2015, 2016 and 2017 (18 charges under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 and Crimes Act 1961, and 36 charges under the Financial Reporting Act 1993);

- failures to keep proper accounting records (18 charges under the Companies Act 1993); and

- failures to keep and supervise share registers (36 charges under the Companies Act 1993).

The multiple charges for each issue reflects that the Forestlands group consists of 18 different numbered companies (i.e. Forestlands No. 2-12 and 14-20).

The leading three charges under the Financial Reporting Act carry a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $200,000. The charges were filed in the Nelson District Court.

From 1998 to 2011 Forestlands New Zealand Limited and its 18 related companies were incorporated, which each raised up to $2.75 million from the public via share offer.

Shares in the companies were divided into three categories: Class A, Class B and Class C. Public investors were subscribed to Class B shares, which were entitled to any dividends, or distributions from a wind up, but had no voting rights.

Nick Kynoch, FMA General Counsel, said: "The Forestlands companies raised a significant sum from the public and investors were left in the dark and concerned for their hard-earned money. Businesses must maintain proper accounting records and ensure financial statements are accurate.

"The Forestlands investment structure gave investors very little control but a fundamental right they had was access to financial information. We are seeking to hold this conduct to account, however we recognise shareholders may be left out of pocket."