Monthly Paymark data

Media Update Strong consumer spending in regions during August Thursday, 10 September 2020

Spending patterns in recent weeks have varied considerably between regions and sectors. Clearly Auckland spending was affected by the Covid-19 Alert Level 3 restrictions. Underlying spending through Paymark across a wide range Auckland retail and non-retail merchants was down 42% in the week ending 30 August, the last week of Level 3. However by Monday 31st, the first day of Level 2 in Auckland, spending was up strongly with many merchants recording spending 50-100% above the same Monday last year.

Figure 1: All Cards NZ annual underlying spending growth through Paymark by week for Auckland retail and non-retail mer-

chants (Source: https://www.paymark.co.nz/consumer-spend/)

In contrast, underlying consumer spending in the last week of August was up 4.8% in Northland and 2.1% in Hawke’s Bay. And between these extremes, there were Otago (-14.7%) and Southland (-5.1%), feeling the toll of bans on incoming international visitors.

For the month in total, underlying annual spending growth through Paymark for core retail merchants was down 0.1%, with Auckland/Northland down 15.0% and the remaining regions up 9.1%.

Sectors experiencing declines during August both within and outside of Auckland included Electrical and electronic goods (-11.4% nationwide), Clothing/Footwear (-27.5%) and Accommodation (-36.1%).

Outside of the retail sector, spending amongst Beauty and Hairdressing merchants was down in Auckland/Northland during August on last year but up elsewhere while spending amongst a range of merchants groups remains generally below year-ago levels - including doctors, gyms, entertainment merchants and travel companies.