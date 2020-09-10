AA motoring partners with innovative new startup, My Auto Shop

Thursday, 10 September, 2020 - 14:42

The AA has partnered with new online auto-repair start-up My Auto Shop to make 4 of their Auto Centres around NZ available on the platform. Customers can now use the My Auto Shop website to book services, WoF and repairs online, and have access to E-scooter powered pick up and drop off options.

Ex-Uber GM and My Auto Shop founder Andy Bowie is excited to be able to extend our selection of workshops to include the quality of the AA Auto Centres. "We’ve been focused on creating an easier way for Kiwis to be able to look after their cars since January and now have a platform that truely does just that. Providing customers the option of heading to the likes of the AA Auto Centres with their strong reputation is a fantastic addition"

With E-commerce trends accelerating and online purchasing further exaggerated by the effects of COVID-19, AA GM of Motoring Jonathan Sergel acknowledged how important it is to innovate, especially in a traditional industry such as auto-repair "The AA strives to deliver value to customers and members. Being able to offer things like pick up and drop off and Afterpay through My Auto Shop, at a time when customers need it most, is exciting for us."

My Auto Shop launched in January with the goal to make car maintenance easier for Kiwis by offering a pick up and drop off service powered by E-Scooters, upfront pricing and a selection of rated and reviewed, MTA approved mechanics. They’ve quickly grown to over 120+ partner garages nationwide.

Whilst COVID-19 has had some turbulent effects on the mechanic industry, Bowie believes that good operators will survive the challenges many small businesses face. "With overseas travel being off the cards, the Kiwi road trip is making a comeback. Kiwis will want their cars ready to explore this summer, and local mechanics will be able to ensure they can do so safely."

Initially four AA Auto Centres are available through My Auto Shop around the country, with Mt Roskill and Christchurch offering E-Scooter enabled pick up options. You can track your driver and car via the My Auto Shop app during the pickup, in an experience similar to that of Uber.