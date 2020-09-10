'Countdown appoints Samantha Osborne to lead new Cartology retail media business'

Thursday, 10 September, 2020 - 15:35

Countdown is launching a new stand-alone retail media business in February next year called Cartology New Zealand. Cartology will lead and oversee all Countdown’s media space in its current channels, while also exploring new opportunities to help local suppliers better communicate and connect with customers.

Leading the business will be newly-appointed General Manager, Samantha Osborne, who comes to Cartology NZ with significant experience across both advertising and media here and overseas.

Countdown’s General Manager Brand and CountdownX, Sally Copland, says Countdown is excited to launch Cartology to help suppliers and customers navigate the changing retail and media landscape.

"Kiws today are demanding much more personally relevant information from us than they ever have before, whether that’s our Onecard programme, our in-store experience, digital or social media channels. With a more streamlined approach to communication and insights, we can help create a much better shopping experience for customers, and help our local suppliers and their brands connect and be seen in much more relevant and timely ways," says Sally Copland.

Samantha Osborne’s experience includes working at Ogilvy, PHD and most recently as Managing Director of Mindshare New Zealand. Samantha brings unrivalled passion for the communications industry and was also the chair of the Communications Media Council.

"Samantha brings a huge amount of experience to the table, and I know she’s looking forward to helping unlock new opportunities to better communicate with our customers across the full range of channels we have available," says Sally Copland.

Samantha Osborne says connectivity to customers is more important than ever.

"With the introduction of Cartology New Zealand, we want to innovate and help our supply partners engage with customers in a much deeper and more effective way. I’m super excited by the opportunity to be part of the team launching Cartology in New Zealand. Bringing this true omni channel approach to the retail environment is one opportunity I couldn't pass up, and I can't wait to get started.

"I’m looking forward to working closely with our suppliers and the media industry as we launch Cartology and lead the retail media landscape here in New Zealand," says Samantha Osborne.

Cartology New Zealand is set to launch in February 2021. It is part of Woolworths Group’s Cartology business in Australia. Countdown will work closely with its suppliers to transition their existing media buying across to the new model.