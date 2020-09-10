Eat My Lunch founder joins Simplicity

Thursday, 10 September, 2020 - 17:37

Lisa King, founder of Eat My Lunch and a New Zealander of the Year finalist, has joined Simplicity, New Zealand’s nonprofit, and overall best performing, KiwiSaver manager.

As Consulting Brand Director, she will focus on growing the Simplicity brand and presence across New Zealand.

After 15 years in corporate marketing, Lisa founded Eat My Lunch with the mission of ensuring no child in New Zealand goes to school hungry. Five years later, and after giving more than 1.5 million lunches to school children nationwide, Lisa is now lending her considerable expertise to Simplicity.

Lisa believes that business should have a social purpose. Having shaken up the food industry with her innovative and successful social enterprise model, she had been admiring Simplicity’s progress for a few years, and believes the company has the potential to revolutionise the finance sector in New Zealand.

"I love Simplicity’s mission and values which absolutely aligns to my own values and beliefs," says Ms King. "It’s an opportunity for me to be part of another purpose driven organisation that will have a massive impact on the lives of so many Kiwis."

"Lisa brings experience, integrity and a lot of heart to this role," said Sam Stubbs, Simplicity’s Founder. "She is simply the best at building social enterprises, and we couldn’t be happier having her on our team," he said.

Simplicity is a nonprofit KiwiSaver and Investment Fund Manager. With $2.1 billion Funds Under Management, its 47,000+ members are saving an average of $415 a year in fees.

Simplicity is the top performing fund manager overall, for the last three years. This has been achieved with a socially responsible approach to investing.

15% of Simplicity’s fees go to the Simplicity Charitable Trust, which is now donating over $85,000 per month to NZ charities.