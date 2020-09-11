Votes pour in for hotly contested People's Choice Award - Northland Inc

Friday, 11 September, 2020 - 13:33

More than 1200 votes have flooded in for the hotly contested People’s Choice category in this year’s Northland Hospitality Awards, hosted by the Restaurant Association, on Monday (September 14).

The only category to be voted on by the public, the People’s Choice Award is sponsored by Savour!NORTHLAND - a platform for connecting the food and beverage community, funded by Northland Inc, the regional economic development agency.

The re-created awards ceremony is being held in Northland for the first time and, because of the impact of Covid-19, will be streamed live from 7pm on the Northland Hospitality Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/northlandhospitalityawards/

"The response for the People’s Choice has been fantastic considering that there’ve been so many other distractions at this time," said Justine Stuart, the region’s Food and Beverage Ambassador. "We’re delighted that more than 1200 people have voted in this category.

"These awards are primarily an industry thing, with most categories open only for hospitality workers to vote. However, it can be a significant boost for businesses because it's all about earning recognition from one’s peers, and it’s absolutely crucial that the hospitality industry recognises and celebrates its champions.

"This recognition provides not only a benchmark for excellence but also serves to give customers invaluable insight into the best places to visit in our region."

Northland has acquired a burgeoning reputation for fresh produce, fine wines, boutique or artisan foods and beverages, as well as being home to a delicious array of award-winning cheese, chilli sauce and preserve producers.

‘It’s great to see the progress we’re making as a region and, collectively, we’re really starting to define the unique Northland food story," she added.