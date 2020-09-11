Coffee and korero in time for Te Wiki o te Reo Maori - Konei and Samaori

Friday, 11 September, 2020 - 14:53

To coincide with Te Wiki o te Reo Māori, a South Auckland collaboration between Konei and Samāori will see this creative partnership launch their coffee and chocolate products, with a māori twist.

Next week will see the launch of KAWHE (coffee) and TI TIAKARETE (chocolate tea). Coffee and chocolate tea products designed with packaging to easily incorporate māori language into everyday life.

Sold exclusively on Konei, an online shopping platform borne out of Covid19 to support the growth of Aotearoa brands and their entrepreneurs, the packaging of these coffee and tea products will have māori language cues that consumers can use to participate in Māori Language week.

Manawa Udy, Founder of Konei was implicit in the creation and design of these products through a desire to bring together her love of coffee, chocolate and te reo māori.

Manawa says "Konei is all about the power of working together for the good of our people. As te reo māori is important to us we decided to develop an exclusive product for Māori Language week. Since this was the first time doing something like this, we reached out to Jess, the owner of Samāori, to see if she'd be interested in a collaboration, and she was super keen!"

Jessica Rawiri, Co-Founder of Samāori, is of Samoan descent and husband Paully is māori with Ngāti Paoa roots. Their children are a combination of their 2 cultures which creates the bicultural blend Samāori. Jessica wanted to use her indigenous heritage as the foundation of her business. By sourcing Samoan grown green coffee beans, and roasting them in South Auckland, Samāori was born.

Jessica says "In business, there's a lot of competitiveness, but we are about supporting and building with other local entrepreneurs. My Grandma had a big heart and was a really generous person and I want to make her proud. The team at Konei are the same as us, they help bring the māori into my business, and they are all about collaboration. We're growing, they're growing, and together we can grow further".

Konei and Samāori want to promote their indigenous cultures through innovative collaboration and awesome everyday products. KAWHE and TI TIAKARETE will create an authentic experience for their consumers, when it comes to language, if you don't use it, you lose it. For someone who doesn't speak Te Reo Māori, to have access to those everyday phrases makes incorporating it into daily language more realistic and accessible.