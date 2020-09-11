'Microsoft creates new senior role to drive customer success'

Friday, 11 September, 2020 - 16:45

Microsoft New Zealand is delighted to announce the expansion of its senior leadership team, with the appointment of Nigel Parker to the newly-created role of Customer Success Unit Lead.

Bringing Microsoft’s Customer Success Unit and Specialist Team Unit together at a senior level, the role is aimed at making the whole customer journey seamless and bringing a fresh level of agility to customer engagements.

Parker’s previous role was Engineering Lead, Commercial Software Engineering. Since joining Microsoft in 2005, his experience has taken him all over the world, leading teams of engineers from Australia to South East Asia, India, China, Japan, South America and the US.

"I spent my first seven years at Microsoft working hands-on with our customers, solving problems together. I have always been and continue to be driven by the goal of enabling customers through technology, having seen first-hand the impact it can have on people’s lives," he said.

"I’m excited to be a part of this change and to focus my energy on Aotearoa, the country that my family and I call home. I think the choice to bring our delivery and support organisations together to work as one team will serve Microsoft and our customers well. This is a point in time where the rules have changed, digital transformation is accelerating and our role is to work as kaitiaki of New Zealand’s digital future."

Vanessa Sorenson, Managing Director at Microsoft New Zealand, said Parker’s passion for helping customers solve their most difficult issues and global experience made him an outstanding fit for the new role.

"The new organisational structure is built on the philosophy of a Connected Customer Experience, ensuring we bring customers the right support and resources at the right time to accelerate their success," she said.

"I couldn’t think of anyone who personifies this philosophy more than Nigel."