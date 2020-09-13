Living Wage for all government contractors welcomed

Sunday, 13 September, 2020 - 12:05

The Council of Trade Unions is welcoming the announcement from Workplace Relations Minister Andrew Little, that those working in contracted roles for government will be paid the living wage (currently set at $22.10 per hour).

"The roles covered in this announcement include security guards, cleaners, and caterers. These roles have been historically low paid so ensuring that they receive the living wage is really positive progress. This shows how effective the living wage movement has been at campaigning for change," said CTU President Richard Wagstaff.

"We see this announcement as being the first step in improving work for these people. We remain committed to progressing the development of Fair Pay Agreement legislation" Wagstaff said.