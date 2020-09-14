'K3 Legal among the most celebrated Law Firms in New Zealand for 2020'

Monday, 14 September, 2020 - 11:02

K3 Legal continues their momentum to be among the most celebrated firms in the country. This sees them keep company with a number of the largest and long-established firms nationally.

The Auckland firm have been named as finalists in three categories for the prestigious 2020 New Zealand Law awards; Boutique Law Firm of the Year, Litigation and Dispute Resolution Specialist Firm of the Year, and Partner Edwin Morrison is a finalist for the Managing Partner of the Year award.

This adds to an already impressive list of accolades for 2020, with K3 continuing to raise the bar in what has been a challenging year for most.

K3 Legal was recently named a winner in the New Zealand Innovative Firms list, showcasing those at the forefront of change and innovation. In addition, NZ Lawyer magazine listed K3 Legal as winners in their inaugural Employers of Choice list, recognising the firm’s leadership as going beyond industry standards for their staff.

K3 Legal also received praise among the top international legal Directories, with a number of glowing endorsements for their individual lawyers as well as their client work.

K3 Legal Director, James Nolen, says he’s consistently proud of the team’s hard work and the rapid progress as a firm. "While awards are not something we set out to gain, I view these recognitions as a celebration of quality, and that can be shared by all of our staff. A special congratulations also goes to Edwin on his nomination, who’s navigated the firm and our clients through these difficult times".

K3 Legal is part of the K3 Group, combining K3 Legal, K3 Accounting and K3 Consulting under one roof.