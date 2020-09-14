'Technology investment and adoption a top focus for NZ firms post-Covid-19'

Monday, 14 September, 2020 - 13:56

Data security, Videoconferencing and Cloud Collaboration have become the top tech focus for New Zealand companies as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research by Plantronics, Inc. ("Poly" - formerly Plantronics and Polycom) (NYSE: PLT) and Digital Research and Advisory Platform, Ecosystm.

To support remote working, over half of NZ organisations (53%) implemented VPN infrastructure with 46% rolling out collaboration software, and 41% making changes to data protection and compliance procedures. Managing larger, disparate fleets of devices has in turn led to increased helpdesk function (29%), with one in ten companies actually hiring more IT staff.

Due to COVID-19, 44% of firms were forced to refocus their Digital Transformation initiatives, with 36% having to start or accelerate initiatives. 17% had to put them on hold.

"One of the main areas that businesses struggled with in the pandemic was the scale or capacity of existing IT solutions: this was a top challenge for companies in New Zealand. Not having the relevant technology solutions, IT skills and support from technology partners were also significant issues. Going forward, nearly half of organisations (46%) expect increased used of technologies for employee experience, and over half (56%) anticipate increased use of collaborative platforms and tools," said Andy Hurt, Managing Director, ANZ, Poly.

"Now, businesses have an opportunity to challenge current thinking and shape a new future of work. Beyond the pandemic, we believe the next normal will be all about hybrid working - flexible working across multiple locations, with immersive, productive workspaces that accommodate the workstyle of every employee."

Going forward, the biggest retained change for NZ businesses will be the increased use of digital technologies for customer experience (64%), followed by increased use of collaboration platforms and tools (56% - the highest result in the region). Process automation, employee experience and using digital technologies for product development and delivery are other enhancements that look set to stay.

When it comes to IT budget spend, the migration to cloud is more critical than ever, with other new trends such as desktop-as-a service also making inroads. Data security, Cloud CRM and Cloud HR are other areas of increased investment.

With hybrid working here to stay, 69% of NZ companies will continue to invest heavily in conferencing devices and headsets until 2021, the highest in the region.

"The face-to-face dynamic of video has proven to be engaging with employees working from home, employees on field, external suppliers, and customers. While physical interactions are still important, the pandemic proved how effective remote communication and collaboration can be.

"For hybrid working to be successful, remote workers need to be supplied with the right technology and given appropriate support. This means deploying professional grade conferencing devices, security solutions, collaboration platforms and HR policies that ensure those working remotely don’t end up "second tier". With virtual meetings replacing face-to-face - something that many organisations predict - audio and video quality become paramount," said Mr Hurt.

The Poly report, Future of Work in the New Normal -Re-thinking your Digital Priorities: An Asia Pacific View, is available for download here > https://connect.poly.com/APAC-WB-PS-TheFutureofWork-NewNormal--EN.html