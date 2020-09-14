Mortgage Express announces the appointment of Ken Cochrane

Monday, 14 September, 2020 - 14:33

Mortgage Express is pleased to announce the appointment of Ken Cochrane, Mortgage Express adviser based in Dunedin.

Ken joins Mortgage Express with over 12 years’ experience in residential banking at Westpac where he was a Senior Manager.

"Joining a professional adviser business like Mortgage Express and the Harcourts team means I can help customers avoid the pitfalls and stresses of having to apply for a loan, and I can help them in any areas where they need additional support. Networking with other experienced advisers has been useful already," said Ken.

Ken will be servicing the Otago region, providing home lending advice tailored to his clients’ needs, with a focus on first home buyers and homeowners looking to restructure their mortgage or top up existing lending.

General Manager of Mortgage Express, David Gopperth said, "Ken joins the team with a wealth of understanding in the lending arena and a strong commitment to outstanding customer service. We look forward to working with him in the years ahead."