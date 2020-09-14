'Women-led startups to get funding boost as new fund surpasses $2m goal'

Monday, 14 September, 2020 - 15:20

Twenty women-led Kiwi startups are set to get a funding boost from the oversubscribed $2 million ArcAngels fund, New Zealand’s first and only fund investing exclusively in early stage companies founded by women.

More than 75 investors have supported the ArcAngels fund to date, with more than 40% of the capital coming from male investors, including Sir Stephen Tindall’s K1W1 investment company.

Managed by Icehouse Ventures, the ArcAngels fund closes at the end of the month, having exceeded its $2 million target in August.

Investor Cecilia Tarrant, who chairs the ArcAngels investor network group, says the fund’s investors have been inspired by similar successful funds overseas, such as the New York City headquartered Golden Seeds which has been supporting female founders for more than 14 years.

"Our investors are incredibly passionate about helping New Zealand women entrepreneurs succeed and compete on the world stage," says Ms Tarrant. "We know that women entrepreneurs struggle to attract the same levels of investment and support as their male counterparts - and yet female-founded startups have been proven to perform better over time. We see the ArcAngels fund as a way of addressing the challenges women face when raising capital."

A study by US-based BCG (Boston Consulting Group) shows that for every investment dollar going into a female-founded startup, the company generated 78 cents, while male-founded startups generated just 31 cents.

Icehouse Ventures CEO Robbie Paul says: "While there is a long way to go, we are excited to commit capital alongside many others to help bridge the startup funding gender divide. Many of the most promising startups we have funded to date have had female founders including Brianne at Ethique, Brooke at Sharesies, Angie at Dexibit, and Sharndre at Crimson Education. We want to make it easier for more investors to support epic founders like them."

Investments into six startups have been made by the ArcAngels fund to date, with another three investments expected to be finalised in the coming months.

Sue de Bievre, who founded small business accounting firm Beany, was the first of the six startups supported by the ArcAngels fund. She was also one of 11 startups invited to present in front of 1,000 investors at last year’s annual Icehouse Ventures Showcase and comments on the support she’s received since the investment: "Despite having metrics which put us in the top 20% of SaaS (software-as-a-service) businesses globally, we struggled for a long time to raise capital from male investors. It was amazing to be welcomed into the ArcAngels fund and the wider Icehouse Ventures family, who’ve surrounded us with support and connections that will be invaluable to our future growth."

The five other funded startups include language learning application, Chatterize; mental health insights platform, Chnnl; airport fog dispersal systems company, Pyper Vision (formerly Limpidity); consumer feedback platform Yabble; and electric jet propulsion specialists Zerojet. Investments typically range between $50,000-100,000.

In the first eight months of 2020, Icehouse Ventures’ funds and angels collectively invested more than $19m across 52 companies. Funds managed by Icehouse Ventures have raised $76m since the first fund was launched in 2013.