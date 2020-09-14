Resignation of Orion CEO

Monday, 14 September, 2020 - 17:30

Orion New Zealand Limited today announced the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer, Rob Jamieson, after 26 years with the company, including the last nine as CEO.

Jamieson said that people are at the centre of the company’s efforts. "I’m particularly proud of the people across Orion and Connetics as well as our contractor colleagues who have all contributed to the underpinning of our region’s future. Having now completed a review of company strategy, it’s the ideal time for me to hand over the reins."

Orion Chair, Jane Taylor, said that Jamieson will leave behind a legacy that provided stability when it was needed most.

"Rob stepped in and led the rebuild of the quake-damaged electrical network as well as addressing the evolving energy needs of Christchurch City and Selwyn District. This has been a challenging and unique undertaking requiring years of intensive work.

"He should be proud of incorporating improved engineering architecture and resilience in our network while also maintaining a record of reliable power supply to our community. This has been achieved in the face of numerous natural events that have provided unique challenges for the network and staff."

Taylor particularly acknowledged the key role that Orion, under Jamieson’s stewardship, has played in helping Christchurch and surrounds get back to normality after such a difficult time for our communities.

"Rob’s commitment to Canterbury and the community he lives in has been paramount across his career at Orion. On behalf of the whole Orion team, we are grateful for Rob’s leadership and wish him all the very best for the future."

The Orion Board will shortly commence a search for a replacement Chief Executive.