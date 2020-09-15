Westpac McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence September 2020

Tuesday, 15 September, 2020 - 10:00

The Westpac McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence Index fell 2.1 points in September, taking it to 95.1. That is the lowest consumer confidence has been since 2008.

"It’s no surprise that households remain concerned about the economic outlook," said Westpac’s Chief Economist Dominick Stephens. "Covid-19 has severely impacted the economy, and the road to recovery will be long. Consumers are no doubt concerned about rising joblessness, the ongoing border closure, and the recent flare up in Covid-19 infections."

"That said, the impact of lockdowns on the economy has proven to be less severe than anticipated. That is coming through in the survey, which shows that although consumer confidence has fallen, it has not dropped as low as it did during the Global Financial Crisis."

"Low levels of consumer confidence are weighing on spending appetites, making it likely that consumer spending will remain sluggish through the final months of the year," commented Mr Stephens. "Households are telling us that they’ve scaled back their spending on entertainment activities and they’re also nervous about making major household purchases."

"Consumer Confidence in New Zealand remains pessimistic at 95.1 in the September 2020 quarter, with a fall of 2.2 points since the last quarter. Confidence has now fallen 14.8 points over the last three quarters. The impact of the local lockdown in

Auckland is clear, with consumer confidence in the Auckland urban area now at 90.0. This represents a fall of 3.9 points since the last quarter and a fall of 23.4 points over the last three quarters," stated Imogen Rendall, Market Research Director of McDermott Miller Limited.

"Those aged 18-29 have seen the largest drop in confidence across age groups since the last quarter, with a fall of 8.7 points. While 18 to 29-year-olds are still optimistic at 100.6, this fall in confidence suggests they are concerned about the future, including their job prospects, ability to travel and the increasing economic burden they, as a generation, may have to bear in the future," noted Ms Rendall.

"While the tougher lockdown measures have now been lifted in Auckland, New Zealand remains on a heightened state of alert and the restrictions on overseas arrivals look set to remain in place for some time as the number of Covid-19 cases continue to rise globally. Consequently, consumer optimism and spending in the usually buoyant period before Christmas looks to remain subdued," suggested Ms Rendall.

A full description of the background and specifications of the survey are attached. The survey was conducted over 1-10 September 2020, with a sample size of 1,559. An index number over 100 indicates that optimists outnumber pessimists. The margin of error of the survey is 2.5%.