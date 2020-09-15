Cromwell’s growth sparks expansion in Central Otago - Colliers

Tuesday, 15 September, 2020 - 11:00

Cromwell’s significant growth potential has prompted one of Otago’s leading property agencies to launch a new office that will service the area’s commercial, industrial, rural and valuation needs.

Colliers International has recently opened its new Cromwell office, building on more than a decade of work with clients throughout the Central Otago region.

Mark Simpson, Director of Colliers Otago’s Queenstown business, says Cromwell has been identified as a high- growth area of the Southern-Lakes District.

"Colliers International has worked with clients throughout the Central Otago area for over a decade, so it’s a natural progression to expand to a dedicated office for the area.

"The fundamentals underpinning the wider Cromwell economy remain strong with its location a natural distribution hub servicing the Queenstown, Wanaka and wider Central Otago area.

"We’ve seen sustained growth over the last decade in the residential and lifestyle sectors which has helped the growth in commercial and rural-agri activity, particularly in transport/logistics and viticulture/horticulture.

"Despite the current Covid climate we’re confident in the region’s potential for further growth. It’s an investment in the future supported by the strong performance of the last few years.

"A number of our corporate and offshore investors and occupiers have also shown interest in expanding their presence into this part of Central Otago for these reasons."

Colliers International will also continue to expand its rural and agribusiness presence, with members from the wider Otago rural team continuing to grow their presence in Cromwell and the wider Central Otago area.

Ruth Hodges, National Co-Director of Rural and Agribusiness at Colliers, says high demand for specialist property services and confidence in the local market’s future are the key reasons for the move.

"Cromwell is the hub for many of our rural professionals and clients involved in the horticulture and viticulture industries; having a base for our rural specialists here allows our clients direct access to the team and positions us in an area of consistently strong rural and lifestyle sales."

Central Otago has long been a sought-after destination for tourists, outdoor adventurers and wine aficionados. It is also one of the most productive and valuable horticulture and viticulture regions in New Zealand.

Cromwell is a much-loved destination in the Upper Clutha valley, set on the idyllic shores of Lake Dunstan, with spectacular mountain views.

The area offers many attractions including wineries, restaurants and bars, cycling and walking trails, the growing motor sports presence off the back of the Highlands Motorsport Park, Goldfields Mining Centre, helicopter tours, and adventure sports including jet boating and hang gliding.

Simpson says: "Having a dedicated Cromwell office will put our team in a stronger position to assist clients with property solutions that maximise the value of their assets."

Colliers International is Otago’s leading full-service property company, offering commercial, rural, lifestyle, residential and valuation services from offices in Queenstown, Wanaka, Dunedin and now Cromwell.