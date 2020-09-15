Port Chalmers to Portobello crossing set to undergo major revitalisation - Aurora

Tuesday, 15 September, 2020 - 12:39

Aurora Energy has today announced they will be installing two new submarine cables between Port Chalmers and Portobello to replace the ageing overhead line and submarine cable.

Aurora Energy General Manager Work Programming and Delivery, Mark Pratt said the Harbour Crossing upgrade was a major project for the local community.

"Currently Quarantine Island and the Portobello community are supplied via overhead lattice towers that were installed more than 60 years ago that are due for replacement," Mr Pratt said.

"Instead of replacing the lattice towers with similar structures we have worked with the local community and key stakeholders to come up with a solution of installing two new submarine cables that will provide power to the islands and Portobello communities.

"As well as replacing ageing assets, this project also addresses public safety risks associated with end of life towers and conductor and enables continuation of a secure electricity supply to Portobello by replacing a 1947 submarine cable.

"We explored the option to replace the overhead line and submarine cable on a ‘like for like’ basis but analysis concluded that the lowest overall cost solution was to install two submarine cables, while also delivering visual amenity value for the local community.

"While our focus is on replacing ageing assets, the new submarine cables will also improve the view along the pristine stretch of coastline and ensure the current reliability to the Portobello community.

Mr Pratt said the Harbour Crossing upgrade was a great outcome for the local community.

"We have been collaborating with key stakeholders on the project and it has been great to receive their positive feedback and support on this project," he said.

"The existing lattice towers and overhead lines will be removed and land on both islands reinstated to their natural habitat.

"By installing submarine cables, we are also ensuring safe passage for ships making their way up the harbour and safer for Otago Rescue Helicopters who use the harbour route during bad weather.

"We haven’t seen a project of this scale and complexity on the Dunedin harbour for a long time and it is a very exciting project for Aurora Energy."