NZ Telecommunications industry launches new 5G Facts website

Thursday, 17 September, 2020 - 10:27

Today, the New Zealand Telecommunications Forum (TCF) has launched a new website, www.5gfacts.org.nz, to provide New Zealanders with a "one-stop shop" on 5G information and easy links to reputable expert sources.

This comes on the back of a consumer survey which shows most New Zealanders aren’t confident in their knowledge of 5G and would like easier ways to find out the facts. The research has shown what we have long suspected: many New Zealanders are confused or unsure about 5G and what it may mean for them. That’s perhaps not surprising given there’s so much varying and confusing information out there.

The good news is the research also indicates most people are keen to learn more and they want easier ways to get reliable information. The vast majority also recognise it’s important for New Zealanders to have access to the best mobile networks. You can read more about the research in our media release here.

There are lots of claims made about 5G, especially on the Internet and social media, and it’s often hard to separate fact from fiction. If you want to learn more about 5G, we strongly encourage you to use respected sources of information from science and health experts that can be accessed via 5G Facts. If you don’t have time to look at the 5G Facts website, here’s a few important things to know:

- 5G simply stands for "fifth generation" - it’s the latest evolution since mobile technology first came to New Zealand in 1987.

- 5G’s faster speeds and extra performance will pave the way for a range of new and better services - from smart connected homes to driverless cars.

- All cellular mobile networks including 5G operate via bands within the radio spectrum. These radio waves are called ‘non-ionising’ which mean they don’t carry enough energy to damage human DNA.

- New guidelines that reflect decades of scientific research. If you’re happy to use mobile services on 3G or 4G today, then you should be equally comfortable with using 5G.