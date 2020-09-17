Walker Davey Searells welcomes new director

Thursday, 17 September, 2020 - 12:01

Walker Davey Searells has announced the appointment of new company director, Darren Hayward.

Darren started with the Christchurch chartered accountancy and business advisory firm as a graduate 20 years ago. Since then, he has worked on a range of portfolios and specialities, and in July this year became an associate of the company.

"I’m really looking forward to and excited by the challenge of becoming a director of Walker Davey Searells," Darren says. "I will have more responsibility and involvement, and will be dealing with clients face-to-face, many of whom I’ve been working alongside for the past 15 years."

With experience across many industries, Darren specialises in all accountancy matters relating to property developers and small to medium-sized businesses. "I’m looking forward to continuing the Walker Davey Searells’ legacy and working with such a talented team," Darren says.

Back in July, Darren, along with two other colleagues, Rachael Reedy and Sam Carson, was made a company associate.

Walker Davey Searells has been providing accounting and business advisory services to businesses since 1923, when the company was formed as Lyttle and Lyttle. The balanced and professional advice, for which the firm is renowned, has helped many small and medium-sized businesses survive and prosper over the years.

The firm consists of four directors, one associate director, four consultants, and a team of accounting, administration and specialist staff. Its directors are David Hackston, John Hendry, Matt Donaldson and Darren Hayward, with Mike Ansett as Associate Director. Each has more than 20 years’ experience behind them.