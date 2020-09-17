Ani Santos joins CINZ

Thursday, 17 September, 2020 - 12:50

Ani Santos has been appointed to a new role at Conventions and Incentives New Zealand (CINZ) as Communications and Projects Coordinator.

Ani graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Management and started her career in sales and marketing within the hospitality industry, before pursuing a career in events. Originally from the Philippines, she came to New Zealand in 2015 and took a Graduate Diploma in Event Communications.

After graduating, she joined The Conference Company and for the past three years she has worked with Jan Tonkin and the team as Delegate Services Coordinator, later transitioning to Sponsorship and Exhibition Coordinator.

CINZ Chief Executive, Lisa Hopkins says she is delighted to have Ani's skill set and experience added to the CINZ team.

"Ani is passionate about events, and has learned from the very best at The Conference Company. She will be a tremendous asset to CINZ and our members, and we warmly welcome her to our dynamic small team."

Ani begins her new role with CINZ based in Auckland on 21 September.