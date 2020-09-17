FSC launches digital conference for 2020

Thursday, 17 September, 2020 - 13:21

The FSC has announced the launch of the first ever, digital version of its flagship, industry leading Generations Conference. The decision was made to move to a digital format due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

The FSC Generations Conference is now set to stream across three action packed days on October 13, 14 and 15 to an expected audience of over 400 industry specialists. The digital edition offers the same opportunities, pathways and sessions with more flexibility and accessibility to a wider audience across New Zealand.

Great content drives great conferences and Generations, the FSC conference exemplifies this. Delegates are invited to listen to a stellar programme of over 100 speakers across 35 sessions featuring New Zealand’s leading lights, political leaders, regulators and inspiring individuals as well as interactive breakout programs and breakfast sessions which will delve deep into key issues right across the sector.

"The FSC conference has become an unmissable event on the annual calendar and this year is no different. It is our flagship event and we look forward to sharing it with our delegates" says CEO of the Financial Services Council Richard Klipin.

"We are delighted to confirm that our programme will remain the same, with keynote speakers including Minister of Finance Grant Robertson, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Kris Faafoi, National Party Finance Spokesperson Paul Goldsmith, National Party Commerce Spokesperson Andrew Bayly and Dr Siouxsie Wiles set to tackle the key issues in the lead up to New Zealand’s first pandemic election and outlining our future beyond COVID-19".

Alongside the robust and highly regarded investment, insurance and generations workstreams, the conference programme highlights the FSC’s commitment to providing relevant content for all sectors and communities within the financial services industry. These include Fintech, Workplace Savings, LADUCA and Trustees and Supervisors pathways which feature curated content relevant to all industry sectors. The Generations Conference really is made by the sector, for the sector.

With only 25 days to go and tickets starting at only $200 + GST for members and $250 + GST for non-members, the FSC encourages all industry peers to get registering online for this game-changing conference.

The newly launched digital conference platform provides further details on this unmissable event. To learn more visit www.generations.org.nz