Israel Adesanya drops Sky Tower video to make announcement

Friday, 18 September, 2020 - 11:20

Israel Adesanya signs on as PUMA’s newest ambassador

UFC middleweight world champion announces PUMA partnership prior to headline fight in Abu Dhabi

Auckland, September 18, 2020 - PUMA Oceania, today announces it has joined forces with one of New Zealand’s leading athletes and the UFC middleweight world champion, Israel Adesanya, aka The Last Stylebender who will represent the brand across Australasia.

Ahead of his headline fight at UFC 253 Israel Adesanya confirmed the deal by dropping a video on his social of PUMA welcoming him to their team.

The powerful content highlights Israel’s famous line "whoever said the sky is the limit, doesn’t know about the universe" and was shot with Israel at the Sky Tower just before he jetted off for his fight.

Pancho Gutstein, General Manager of PUMA Oceania says the company is thrilled to partner with such a highly acclaimed, successful and eclectic individual.

"We’re ecstatic to be welcoming one of New Zealand’s most acclaimed athletes to the PUMA family. Not only is Israel a fearless and incredibly talented athlete, but his passion for dancing, fashion, anime and his memorable personality makes him a standout individual to represent the brand," says Gutstein.

Israel says it was key that he partnered with the right company: "I only work with companies that align

with my values and goals and PUMA is an awesome fit."

"I express myself when I fight, when I dance and through my style and I’ve always loved rocking PUMA. I never conform to society’s expectations of who I should be - individualism is key. I love that PUMA is all about individuality, daring to stand out, fearlessness and pushing the limits. Exactly my kind of brand and I’m hyped to see the partnership unfold."

Israel is the UFC Middleweight Champion and has an undefeated record of 19 wins and no losses. He is headlining UFC 253 on September 26 against Paulo Costa in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi (Fight Island).