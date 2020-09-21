PriceSpy reveals popularity for vacuums is cleaning up post Covid-19

Monday, 21 September, 2020 - 09:01

Following the outbreak of Covid-19, new insights from the fully impartial price and product comparison site, PriceSpy, indicate Kiwis are set to go all out on the big spring clean this year, as historical click data for the shopping category of vacuum cleaners increase two thirds (66 per cent) cent year-on-year-.

Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett, New Zealand country manager for PriceSpy, says: "According to our popularity data, which is based on the number of clickouts each product receives on the PriceSpy website, it’s pretty clear the desire to keep the home clean is even greater this year due to Covid-19."

As well as traditional vacuum cleaners, PriceSpy also found popularity for robotic vacuum cleaners had grown, too - up almost three fifths (57 per cent) year-on-year-.

Liisa continues: "The impact Covid-19 has created on our overall shopping habits has been huge. In addition to the traditional cleaning products such as hand sanitisers and disinfectants, our latest insights reveal there has also been huge demand for wider home-cleaning appliances, such as vacuum cleaners.

"For example, the daily clickout data for vacuum cleaners shows this is not a ‘normal’ year. In fact, ever since New Zealand first went into lockdown at the end of March, popularity has been significantly higher than last year."

Liisa adds: "Whilst overall cleanliness of the home is always important, we believe this increased interest is down to a number of key factors."

Attributable to Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett, New Zealand country manager for PriceSpy:

Key factors for increased interest in vacuum cleaners

Covid-19 - Consumers are most certainly making a more conscious effort to keep the home as clean as possible due to Covid-19. For some, this means wiping surfaces down more regularly and for others, it means investing in a new vacuum cleaner.

More time at home - As a result of spending considerably more time at home this year, consumers may also be looking to upgrade their older vacuums, to make cleaning up easier and less time consuming.

Back to school - When the children made the big return to school after lockdown 1.0 and 2.0, consumers may have decided to up the ante with their home-cleaning, investing in a new vacuum to get the house looking ship shape again.

Spring cleaning - With Spring now here, shoppers may also feel naturally more inclined to update the old faithful vacuum cleaner, to give the house a good spruce-up and get it looking spick and span ahead of the Summer months.

Even though popularity for vacuum cleaners is skyrocketing, PriceSpy warns consumers now may not be the best time to buy, as price points for vacuum cleaners on its Price Index rose six per cent in 2020 (1st January to 8th September). In comparison, the Price Index dropped -2 per cent in 2019 over the same period of time.

Pricing index data (2020 vs 2019)--

Source: PriceSpy

Liisa concludes: "If consumers are looking to buy a new vacuum cleaner now, our pricing data highlights the need for buyers to be price aware - as even though demand is high, prices appear to be somewhat elevated at the moment.

"For anyone in the market for home-cleaning appliances, we strongly suggest shoppers conduct important price research before they buy. Using a price comparison site like PriceSpy is quick, easy and free - what’s more, this important buying step could save shoppers hundreds, if not thousands of dollars in the long run."

www.pricespy.co.nz