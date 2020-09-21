Dexibit appoints Rick Ellis to Board

Monday, 21 September, 2020 - 16:12

Dexibit, global provider of big data analytics for visitor attractions, welcomes Rick Ellis to its Board of Directors for the Dexibit Group.

Rick has more than 30 years of leadership experience spanning many industries including technology, media, travel and the cultural sector. Most notably, given Dexibit’s focus in serving the visitor attractions sector, Rick is the former Chief Executive of the National Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa in Wellington. While there, he first discovered Dexibit in transforming the Museum with the introduction of innovative technology and the importance of data informed decisions. Prior to his time in the cultural sector, Ellis was the Group Executive Telstra Media, Managing Director of EDS NZ and Chief Executive of TVNZ. In recent years, Rick went on to be Chief Executive of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand.

"Visitor attractions the world over are experiencing an existential crisis which demands insight inspired leadership to navigate recovery." said Ellis. "While many cultural institutions and commercial attractions alike have begun exploring the world of data over the past few years, with the challenges this industry faces now - the role of data has never been more important in securing its future. With an incredible product and innovative team that understands the visitor attraction industry inside and out, Dexibit is uniquely placed to play an important role in achieving that."

"While at Te Papa, Rick became one of Dexibit’s first customers - his vision for the cultural sector to go from gut feel to insight inspired helped shape our own mission to power our cultural future with big data analytics", said Angie Judge, Dexibit’s Chief Executive. "It is such an honor to be able to now work with Rick in a governance and leadership capacity. Rick’s experience across the culture sector, travel and entertainment, together with his eye for numbers and technology and the perspective of having been a Dexibit customer brings an amazing mix to the Board."

Ellis joins Dexibit at a time when many visitor attractions globally have just begun reopening, with the industry focused on safely welcoming back visitors. To support the sector, Dexibit has made its benchmark dashboard free to visitor attractions to help unite the industry as it navigates recovery.