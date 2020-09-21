More affordable smart tech solutions for businesses hit by Covid

Monday, 21 September, 2020 - 17:23

The economy has taken a battering from the Covid-19 lockdowns and although the Government’s wage subsidy and cashflow lending schemes have softened the blow, the longevity of any sort of bounce-back is still uncertain. As a small New Zealand business, Stealth Media in Auckland understands that to survive these tough economic times, there’s a need to adapt and change. Speaking with business owners every day, this Auckland-based team understands the worries. The most common issue is that there is often only a small or no budget to work with.

"Dealing with a great number of entrepreneurs in various stages of business, we understand first-hand what some of their challenges are, and we are committed to constantly look for ways to provide extra help and support," says Stealth Media’s founder Gustav Wentzel. "Many Kiwis have lost their jobs or businesses. We also see that despite the difficulties, many people have totally reinvented themselves and the way they do business in this new normal. We hear from a lot of new entrepreneurs who have used Covid-19 as a push in the right direction to finally follow their dreams, vision and passion of starting their own business," Wentzel says.

Along the journey, Stealth Media has supported many small New Zealand businesses and they have launched a range of affordable solutions so business owners can get their digital marketing back on track and grow their operations and portfolio. One of these solutions is a significant price drop. They offer 50% off website design and development packages, as well as interest-free financing to anyone in need of assistance with web development, marketing, advertising, graphic design and copywriting.

Stealth Media is also a supplier for the Regional Business Partner Network, which means that businesses, if eligible and approved, can receive up to $5,000 funding for advice and guidance around marketing, branding, and advertising which includes graphic design, websites, copywriting, SEO, Google ads, social media and much more.

"As the hospitality sector has been hit extra hard, we’ve also introduced an affordable Click and Collect solution for restaurants. The goal is to maximise customer value through convenience, and using it also avoids long waits and customers hanging around with social distancing requirements," explains Wentzel.

"We are not rigid in our approach and are small enough to adapt to most situations and provide guidance well beyond our core business with ongoing and long-term support. We are more than happy to help, and we’re filled with gratitude that we are still able to do this with the support of our amazing customers."