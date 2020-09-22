Chapman Tripp appoints Pip England as new Chief Executive Partner

Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 - 09:04

Chapman Tripp has appointed Pip England as the firm’s new Chief Executive Partner, succeeding Nick Wells.

From 1 February 2021, Pip England will take the lead as Chief Executive Partner of Chapman Tripp, New Zealand’s largest law firm.

England has been with Chapman Tripp for 28 years. He was made partner in 2001.

Board Chair Andrew Woods said, "Pip is a standout leader. He has been the relationship partner for several of the firm’s priority clients for a number of years. He led the firm’s Auckland corporate practice for over a decade and has been serving on the firm’s board for the past three years. He demonstrates outstanding business and legal judgement."

In accepting the appointment, Pip England said, "Chapman Tripp holds a strong position in the New Zealand market and I am excited to navigate our continued path of success. Just as important as our technical competency and expertise, is the way in which we work with our clients. I look forward to leading our firm of high performing people in supporting our clients to thrive."

Outgoing Chief Executive Partner Nick Wells said, "I have known Pip for almost 40 years and am confident that the firm will be in good hands with him. He lives and breathes our firm’s values, which enable us to think and act in ways that challenge the perceptions of a traditional law firm and underpin the relationships we have with our clients and with each other."

The Chapman Tripp Board would like to acknowledge Wells’ contribution to the firm during his term as Chief Executive Partner, and previously in his 13 years as a partner working with Iwi, private equity funds and many of New Zealand’s major companies.

Wells will remain Chief Executive Partner until 31 January 2021 when he steps down to relocate with his family to Wellington.