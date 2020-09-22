Vodafone NZ partners with TheMarket to reward customers

Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 - 11:07

Online shopping just got better for Vodafone customers

Vodafone New Zealand today announces an exclusive partnership with TheMarket, Aotearoa’s fastest growing ecommerce site. The partnership, the first of its kind for TheMarket, will reward all Vodafone New Zealand customers with a free subscription to TheMarket Club, an exclusive membership providing free shipping-, VIP offers and priority customer service at TheMarket.com.

Backed by The Warehouse Group, TheMarket is a New Zealand based online shopping destination, featuring more than 2 million products, across more than 3,900 local and international brands. The lifestyle-focussed site offers a broad range of categories encompassing fashion, home and living, electronics, entertainment, food and more from brands such as Kiehl’s, J.Crew, Hyper Ride, Noel Leeming and hundreds more.

Vodafone New Zealand Consumer Director Carolyn Luey says the partnership further deepens the strong relationship between Vodafone and The Warehouse Group.

"We are thrilled to be the only New Zealand business to provide our more than 2 million customers with complimentary access to TheMarket Club," she says. "We know how important it is to offer added value to existing customers, particularly in the current climate, and this exclusive partnership further enhances our already-popular Vodafone Rewards programme while also supporting an awesome Kiwi online marketplace."

From 22 September 2020, all individual and business Vodafone NZ customers nationwide can get a free subscription to TheMarket Club (usually costing $59.99 per annum) through Vodafone’s customer loyalty programme Vodafone Rewards, plus a $20 voucher to get them started.

CEO Justus Wilde says TheMarket has grown strongly in the past 12 months and provides access to the best New Zealand brands, in addition to good-quality international products.

"Whilst we feature some amazing international brands and stores it is great to also see the huge volume of sales on TheMarket that have been from domestic retailers," he says. "Kiwi shoppers are really getting behind New Zealand businesses and we are proud to enable that connection.

"TheMarket Club takes that shopping to the next level, giving those that subscribe free domestic and international shipping on purchases of over $45, priority customer service and VIP access to exclusive offers and promotions."

Luey adds: "Vodafone Rewards is our way of thanking customers and offering them some great deals. Our customers already have access to exclusive offers, competitions and money-can’t-buy experiences with our other partners such as Live Nation and Event Cinemas - it is brilliant to now add TheMarket Club as yet another benefit to being with Vodafone."

Vodafone customers can access this benefit by joining TheMarket Club through Vodafone Rewards, visit the My Vodafone app or http://www.vodafone.co.nz/rewards