International cohort of Food and Advanced Technology welcomed online - Massey University

Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 - 13:45

Massey University has just held an online orientation for the first cohort of students from the joint education programme with Jiangnan University in China.

The programme allows both institutions to work together to produce high-calibre food industry graduates with students from Jiangnan University studying for three years in China before attending Massey to complete the research-intensive fourth year.

The online orientation took place on 18 September and included Massey’s Head of the School of Food and Advanced Technology Professor Julian Heyes, along with Professor Marie Wong and Dr Richard Love, introducing the programme to the 31 students and their families via Zoom.

Jiangnan University is the top ranked institution in Food Science and Engineering in China, and first in the world in Food Science and Technology according to Shanghai Rankings (2019). It is located in Wuxi in the Jiangsu Province, approximately 130 km northwest of Shanghai.

Massey staff from the College of Sciences will be providing monthly guest lectures to the cohort before they begin teaching at Jiangnan University from early 2022. At the completion of the programme, students will be awarded a Bachelor of Food Science and Engineering degree from Jiangnan University, and a Bachelor of Food Technology with Honours degree from Massey.