Government support vital for summerfruit sector - Summerfruit NZ

Wednesday, 23 September, 2020 - 09:52

New Zealand’s commercial summerfruit growers welcome Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi’s decision on key policy changes that will help the sector employ a broad range of willing and capable workers to harvest and pack their crops.

The immigration policy changes will enable working holiday visa holders to transfer to a new Supplementary Seasonal Employment (SSE) visa giving them the opportunity to stay in New Zealand and regional flexibility to take on seasonal roles in horticulture and viticulture.

An additional change is the ability of other work visa holders to apply for the new SSE visa if they have a job offer from an approved employer. Also, Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) workers stranded in New Zealand on a flexible limited visa will be able to ‘re-enter’ the RSE scheme.

‘It is great to see the Government remains committed to the RSE scheme, which is important for New Zealand and particularly for Pacific nations, especially given the economic impact of Covid in the Pacific,’ says Summerfruit NZ chief executive Richard Palmer.

‘With the season about to get underway, this news gives growers confidence to produce a full crop and maximise the opportunity for our industry and the regions.’

Industry body Summerfruit NZ identified earlier in the year that due to Covid-19 there will be a major shortage of labour over the summerfruit season. A July survey of growers on their labour requirements for the summerfruit harvest found that Central Otago needs 5,500 workers and Hawke’s Bay needs 1,500 workers.

‘Each season our industry relies on a small army of workers arriving from all over to pick and pack our fruit. With the borders closed, a huge part of our workforce is no longer available to us,’ says Richard Palmer. ‘However, the Minister’s decision means we won’t be depending only on our Kiwi and RSE workers and now can employ a wide range of people.’