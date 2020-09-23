Daylight saving marks Rockburn’s 14th Stolen Kiss release

Wednesday, 23 September, 2020 - 10:45

It all started with a kiss! A Stolen Kiss Rosé back in 2006, when winemaker Malcolm Francis-Rees "stole" some grapes that were destined for Rockburn’s flagship Pinot Noir and turned them into one of the country’s first premium Rosé wines.

After a missed 2007 vintage and public outcry about the lack of Stolen Kiss, the cult wine was consistently made every year since, with the 2020 vintage marking its 14th release.

Celebrated as the first kiss of summer, this iconic wine greets you with candy-floss and crème-brûlée aromas, leading into a flirtatious toffee-apple and simmering strawberry palate smeared with cherry lip-gloss.

Stolen Kiss Rosé 2020 is available in selected fine wine stores and restaurants, Rockburn’s Cellar Door, and online via rockburn.co.nz from 24 September 2020 (RRP $30 750ml bottle | $65 limited edition 1500ml magnum) - just in time for daylight saving this weekend.