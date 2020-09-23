Biosecurity Awards celebrate the champions protecting Aotearoa - MPI

Wednesday, 23 September, 2020 - 11:31

The 2020 Biosecurity Award finalists named today represent outstanding contributions by biosecurity champions making a difference to protect New Zealand’s unique environment from pests and diseases.

The 27 finalists named out of a pool of 70 entries include a kindergarten where its pupils are learning to become guardians of the bush, to volunteers who commit their weekend to cleaning up their local river.

This year has seen more Kiwi kids taking part - with the addition of the Kura (School) Award.

Judging Panel Chairman Dr John Hellstrom says the efforts of all of the high-calibre entrants - both individuals and organisations who devote their time and passion into protecting what we have - was outstanding.

"It was really hard to pick only three finalists in each category and there was a lot of thoughtful debate amongst the judging panel.

"There were also many examples of people who were making huge personal commitments to biosecurity on behalf of us all." Dr Hellstrom says.

The finalists represent a diverse range of individuals, teams, iwi, schools and community groups, businesses, government agencies and research organisations.

The Biosecurity Awards are a fantastic opportunity to celebrate some of the exceptional contributions that so many New Zealanders make to safeguard our biosecurity system, says Penny Nelson, head of Biosecurity New Zealand.

"Every entrant deserves recognition and support because they are all stepping up to do something to protect and preserve our environment, primary industries and way of life.

"Their magnificent mahi is fundamental in keeping our biosecurity system strong, and every day they are putting in the hard yards to ensure New Zealand continues to have a world-leading biosecurity system," she says.

Award winners will be announced in mid-November.