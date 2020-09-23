Hospitality New Zealand welcomes new appointment to support industry advocacy efforts

Wednesday, 23 September, 2020 - 11:44

Hospitality New Zealand welcomes the appointment of Sam MacKinnon as the new Senior Policy Advisor.

Sam will be based in the Hospitality New Zealand National Service Centre in Wellington reporting to Julie White, Chief Executive, Hospitality New Zealand.

Sam has held a number of policy roles within membership organisations, with his most recent role being Policy Analyst at Tourism Industry Aotearoa. Sam has also held roles at BusinessNZ and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

Sam holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and International Relations from Victoria University of Wellington. Sam is a passionate advocate for Kiwi business, having worked in hospitality throughout university, and supported businesses through other roles.

Outside of the office, Sam loves good coffee, great conversations and is an avid traveller. He also runs a business blog called Knook NZ.