'Innovation and resilience key focus of reinvigorated business awards'

Wednesday, 23 September, 2020 - 11:47

Entries for the 2020 Westpac Choose ManawatÅ« Business Awards have opened, with a focus on celebrating innovation and resilience in the face of COVID-19 related economic uncertainty.

The Central Economic Development Agency’s (CEDA) Chief Executive Linda Stewart said it was encouraging that businesses in ManawatÅ« had generally weathered the storm better than other parts of the country.

"The 2020 Westpac Choose ManawatÅ« Business Awards recognises the challenges we have all experienced, and celebrates the innovation and resilience that continues to define business in ManawatÅ«.

"We are extremely proud and excited to welcome the awards back, reinvigorated and renamed to reflect the tenacity of the business community here."

Key sponsor of the event, Westpac’s Area Manager for Commercial and Agriculture, Rachel Wilson said the diversity of the economy of ManawatÅ«, and the strong focus on domestic tourism has helped the region.

"It has been a challenging year, but we’ve been so proud to see the hard work and resilience from so many Kiwi companies."

Wilson said that Westpac believes the awards provide an invaluable opportunity to reflect on success.

"The 2020 Westpac Choose ManawatÅ« Business Awards are an opportunity for businesses to take stock, share their experiences and achievements, recognise their teams and to celebrate together."

CEDA Business Development Manager John Morris said the alignment with Choose ManawatÅ« and the shift away from the traditional black-tie, three-course dinner awards evening, better reflects the vibrancy of ManawatÅ«.

"We wanted to create an awards evening that really reflected the essence of ManawatÅ«. We’ll have several businesses providing special localised menus that highlight the wider region, as well as live entertainment. 2020 will be a more relaxed affair, a chance to recognise and celebrate the hard work and resilience of our local business community."

Mr Morris said that the awards process has also been simplified, with new categories and an online entry process. Entries are free, and open to businesses in Palmerston North city and ManawatÅ« district from 22 September.

Tickets for the awards night are on sale now, and more information can be found at www.manawatubusinessawards.com