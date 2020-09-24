New appointment at Mortgage Express

Thursday, 24 September, 2020 - 12:29

Mortgage Express announces the recent appointment of Mark Thompson, Mortgage Adviser based in Christchurch.

Mark joins Mortgage Express with close to 30 years’ finance experience, having worked for three main finance institutions in a number of roles. Most recently he was a mobile mortgage manager and a senior commercial manager.

"I have entered the industry with a long banking history. This allows me to call upon experiences I have encountered in the past to ensure my clients benefit from my knowledge and skills in dealing with challenging funding applications," said Mark.

"Mark is passionate about understanding and helping his clients reach their financial dreams and goals," said David Gopperth, General Manager of Mortgage Express New Zealand.

Mark will be providing financial advice for first home buyers, restructures, first time and experienced property investors, commercial property, and business related finance.

"I’m excited about working with a great team who leverage each others’ knowledge and experience for the benefit of our respective clients," said Mark.