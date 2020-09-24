Safety is and has always been a priority for 30 years - Just Cuts

Thursday, 24 September, 2020 - 15:34

Just Cuts salons across New Zealand have always had a number of key measures in place to protect the health of stylists and clients above and beyond the mandated government requirements.

This follows notice today that a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 had visited the Just Cuts St Luke’s salon on 17th September between 3 and 5. Auckland Regional Public Health Service advises that they have identified only one other person who was in the salon at the time as a close contact and that they consider "everyone else who was in the salon at the same time..to be only a casual contact of the case; they are therefore at very low risk of catching the disease."

They also acknowledge the salon’s enhanced cleaning and physical distancing measures. The safety of our stylists and clients is and has always been a priority and in addition to the recommended measures of distancing, additional cleaning, sanitising each styling station, cape and tools before and after each client using hospital grade sanitiser, and constant use of hand sanitiser, Just Cuts had also introduced the following measures in all salons:

no coffee or tea

no magazines

contactless payment

floor stickers so that people can easily observe social distancing

restricted number of people in each salon with the recommended distance between each styling station

PPE masks for stylists and clients

While the Health Service has confirmed all the appropriate hygiene measures were in place, the salon has taken the precautions of a deep clean of the salon. The salon will be reopened tomorrow. We thank our clients for their ongoing support. -