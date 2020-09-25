Westpac McDermott Miller Employment Confidence September 2020

Friday, 25 September, 2020 - 10:00

The Westpac McDermott Miller Employment Confidence Index was 87.4 in September, little changed from 87.3 in June.

"New Zealanders remain worried about the state of the labour market, with jobs hard to come by and earnings growth still

weak," said Westpac’s Chief Economist Dominick Stephens.

This quarter’s survey included additional questions on how people’s employment situation has changed over the last three months, broadly coinciding with the expiry of the Government’s wage subsidy scheme. Over 1.6 million jobs were being supported by the subsidy in early June, falling to around 150,000 by early September.

The survey found that 10.9% of respondents were looking for work in September, an increase of 2.6 percentage points since

June. "The increase was greater for women and for those on low incomes," noted Mr Stephens. "Workers who were on reduced hours in June were twice as likely to have lost their jobs since then."

"The wage subsidy certainly did what was intended at the time, avoiding forced layoffs or business closures during the Covid-19 lockdown," said Mr Stephens. "But in some cases it will have only delayed the hard decisions."

"Employment confidence remains almost unchanged from the previous quarter and is 87.4 on the Westpac McDermott Miller Employment Index for the September quarter," announced Imogen Rendall, Market Research Director of McDermott Miller Limited.

"As with last quarter, the loss of employment confidence is greatest amongst older respondents and those on higher incomes," observed Ms Rendall.

"Confidence amongst employees working in the public sector has lifted to 95.9, an increase of 7.2 points since the last quarter. In contrast, confidence amongst private sector employees continues to fall and is down 2.2 points to 83.9, reflecting their concerns about future employment opportunities and conditions as the global economic outlook remains extremely uncertain," Ms Rendall concluded.

A full description of the background and specifications of the survey are attached. The survey was conducted over 1-10 September 2020, with a sample size of 1,559. An index number over 100 indicates that optimists outnumber pessimists. The margin of error of the survey is 2.5%.