'Customer focus strengthened with additional Microsoft appointment'

Friday, 25 September, 2020 - 13:03

Microsoft New Zealand is thrilled to announce the further expansion of its senior leadership team, with the appointment of Sameer Jagga to the newly created role of Specialist Sales Unit Leader.

The announcement comes shortly after Nigel Parker’s appointment as Customer Success Unit lead and ensures the Customer Success and Specialist units are represented on Microsoft’s senior leadership team.

Sameer has been at Microsoft for nearly ten years, starting out as a senior consultant tasked to understand customers’ core challenges, before going on to hone his skills as a Technology Strategist, Account Executive and then as Client CTO for financial services, telco and insurance. While Sameer has worked different roles, what has remained consistent is the dedication and enthusiasm he brings to building strong customer relationships.

"I am delighted and grateful for the opportunity to lead the Specialist Team Unit at Microsoft," said Sameer. "As customers in New Zealand accelerate their technology-led transformation, this team, together with the Customer Success Unit, will play a critical role in helping them understand the art-of-the-possible, and how they can make the most of it."

"Over the years I have witnessed the tremendous impact technology can have on enabling people and businesses to be more innovative and productive, create jobs, and foster growth. As a business we are gaining even more momentum and I can’t wait to see what opportunities we can bring to our customers and help drive the digital future of New Zealand."

Vanessa Sorenson, Managing Director at Microsoft New Zealand, said the role will see Microsoft provide a more holistic end-to-end customer sales experience at a crucial time.

"The recent reorganisation of our senior leadership team pivots the business to be better geared to deliver what our customers need when they need it. And, with Overseas Investment Office approval for Microsoft to create a datacenter region in New Zealand, we need to be there for customers more than ever. I am delighted to have someone of Sameer’s calibre in this core role for us.

"This announcement rounds out our senior leadership team nicely. We now have an incredibly talented group leading Microsoft New Zealand and I can’t wait to see the results and the inspirational leadership they will bring."