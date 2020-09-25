'Fullers360 surprises customers with 200 free face masks'

Friday, 25 September, 2020 - 13:26

To kick off the school holidays, Fullers360 is thrilled to announce it will be giving out 200 free, reusable MEO face masks to its commuters this afternoon.

Between 4pm and 5pm, a Fullers360 and MEO representative will be stationed at the Downtown Ferry Terminal offering free face masks to commuters catching the 4pm ferry to Waiheke and 4.30pm to Devonport.

Fullers360 CEO Mike Horne says Fullers360 collaborated with MEO to surprise its regular customers with the hypoallergenic, reusable face masks.

"Wearing face masks continues to be mandatory for all travellers on public transport throughout Auckland, including Fullers360 vessels. We want to acknowledge our loyal customers and thank them for quickly adjusting to the new requirement over the last few weeks, particularly with our Devonport service experiencing higher volumes due to work on the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

"We anticipate our services may be busier as Auckland approaches our first weekend in Alert Level 2 since the second lockdown and wanted to offer MEO masks to commuters who may be using our service for the first time since the requirement for masks was put in place."

MEO face masks are designed and manufactured in New Zealand by Healthy Breath Ltd.

Founder and CEO Kenneth Leong, said he was happy to support Fullers360, as a local company who provide an essential service transporting people to and from Island communities in the Hauraki Gulf.

"We are excited by the opportunity to support a local business, and hope that our specially designed MEO Lite face masks will make the daily commute a bit more enjoyable for Fullers360’s customers."

Healthy Breath operates an end-to-end management process out of the New Zealand headquarters, from manufacturing to distribution. Its flagship MEO Lite and MEO Kids face masks are made with a New Zealand wool filter made from sheep specially bred in Wanaka.